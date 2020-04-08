(ELMA, WA) – Summit Pacific Medical Center (SPMC) has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case. Staff followed CDC exposure control guidelines and utilized the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and isolation protocols established to protect patients and staff.
“While COVID-19 cases are relatively low in Grays Harbor County, it is critically important that we all continue to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus,” shared SPMC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ken Dietrich. “The processes and procedures set in place for staff protection and preventing the spread of COVID-19 are maintained throughout all of our facilities. Our entire team is involved in making sure Summit Pacific is a safe environment.”
In collaboration with health authorities and regional healthcare partners, SPMC has proactively developed a plan to serve the health and safety needs of our community.
This includes the opening of a Respiratory Care Unit that has been in place since mid-March, offering a separate entrance and protocols to reduce the exposure to other patients in the Medical Center. Individuals who have medical questions related to COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Respiratory Care Unit’s Nurse Line at 360-346-2222 before coming in for treatment.
SPMC has a strong partnership with Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and has partnered with PSPH to move all COVID-19 suspected or confirmed cases to their campus.
Changes have been made to both inpatient and outpatient visitation policies.
- Outpatient Visitors: Patients may not bring support people to their healthcare visits at Summit Pacific Medical Center, Wellness Center, or our McCleary Healthcare Clinic. Limited exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for essential caregivers.
- Inpatient Visitors: In-person visits are not allowed at this time. We encourage patients, their friends and families to communicate through phone and video chat. Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for patients receiving end-of-life care.
Entrances have been consolidated at the Wellness Center and patients entering any Summit Pacific facility are being screened for symptoms upon entry.
The Café at Summit is closed to the public and all support groups, fitness activities and events have been postponed.
A new Virtual Visits service is being offered to primary care patients on a limited basis and is expected to be more widely available soon. This is a way for patients to receive professional and personal healthcare without the risk of leaving home.
