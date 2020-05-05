SHELTON – At approximately 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, a male subject, carrying a baseball bat, entered the AM/PM convenience store located on Wallace Kneeland Boulevard. Once inside, the suspect immediately walked around the counter and began smashing the cash register.
Store employees confronted the suspect by throwing merchandise at him. The suspect jumped over the counter, and fled the store on foot. A Shelton Police K9 unit was able to track the subject to the area surrounding the airport. The K9 was unable to locate the suspect at that time. A suspect description was given to law enforcement agencies in the region.
At about 9:15 a.m., a Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was near the airport when he saw a male, soaking wet, exit a nearby wooded area. The male matched the suspect description. The deputy watched as the suspect entered a nearby vehicle and drove away from the scene. The deputy stopped the vehicle for traffic violations, and contacted Shelton Police.
Shelton Police were able to use photos obtained from the AM/PM’s store surveillance cameras, in addition to other evidence, to identify the suspect. The male driver that the deputy stopped was wearing the same clothing that the suspect was wearing during the earlier robbery.
A 21-year-old Aberdeen resident was arrested and booked into Mason County Jail on robbery and vandalism charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Lawson at (360) 432-5138 or the Shelton Police Department at (360) 426-4441.
