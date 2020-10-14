Lacey, WA – TheSW Washington Food Hub is making locally-grown vegetables available to the community through its multi-farm produce box program.
To date, nine farms located throughout the region are participating in the program. Anyone can sign up to purchase an 8-week subscription or one box at a time. The produce is early winter crops such as Brussel sprouts, squash, garlic, dill, spinach, salad greens, kale, beets, carrots, potatoes and more.
Subscriptions opened on October 12 and cost $35 per box. Distribution begins on October 28 with pickup locations in Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey, Aberdeen, Chehalis, Rochester, Shelton, Long Beach, South Bend and Elma.
Participating farms include Kirsop Farm, Rising River Farm, Ellis Creek Farm, Boisfort Valley Farm, Bee Organic Farm, Calliope Farm, Newaukum Valley Farm, Piece by Piece Farm and Five Hearts Farm. All participating farms are either Certified Organic or use organic growing practices.
WHO: SW Washington Food Hub
WHAT: Multi-Farm Produce Box
WHEN: Boxes are distributed throughout the region beginning on October 28 through December 16.
WHERE: swwafoodhub.com
