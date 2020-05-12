Monday, May 11, 2020 - Tacoma, WA—To maintain transparency, and keep you updated on information regarding T-Town Family 4th, please see below, the Metro Parks Tacoma press release set to go out this morning at 9:00 a.m.
T-Town Family 4th festival was originally scheduled for July 4th, 2020 and, we are thrilled that this unique community event is being rescheduled for later this summer (2020) versus being cancelled like many other Fourth of July events.
We are working closely with the City of Tacoma and Metro Parks to finalize the new date. We hope to have a clearer picture of how late summer will look, taking into consideration that the restrictions placed by Governor Inslee across Washington State, around larger community events and festivals, are scheduled to be lifted after July 6.
Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions, and we look forward to bringing this free-to-attend community event to the Tacoma area later this year.
