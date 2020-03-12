Have You Talked to Your Kids About COVID-19?
Kids are talking about it to each other and may have some worries or misinformation. Let them know that it’s natural and okay to be worried. You can reassure them that kids who have gotten COVID-19 have recovered nicely.
Make sure your kids have the right information
Help your older kids understand how to find reliable information on the internet. More DOH blog and CDC website, less YouTube. Teach the little ones how we keep our bodies healthy — good food, lots of sleep, exercise, drink plenty of water. You know the drill.
Remind them of the last time they were sick. How did they feel? What made them feel better? Help them translate those memories into compassion for others who are sick and into desire to keep themselves and others healthy.
Teach them to wash their hands and cover their coughs. If you feel your child is old enough, show them how to clean some of their high touch surfaces like phones, tablets, remote controls, and video game controllers with sanitizing wipes.
You can also have them check out this cool zine on COVID-19 created by NPR. It’s written especially for kids and can easily be printed out. It includes information from experts at the University of Illinois, Louisiana State University, and the National Institute of Mental Health.
And if they are really into it, encourage them to explore a career in public health!
Stay tuned to our blog for more information on how you can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Daily update on COVID-19 case numbers
Our Department of Health COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with the number of people confirmed to have positive cases and the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Washington State. As of this writing, 457 people in Washington have tested positive for COVID-19, and 31 have died of the disease. We are very likely to see more people with COVID-19 identified in the coming days.
Get and spread reliable information on COVID-19
This blog update is current as of the day it is posted, but information changes rapidly. Please check our website for the most up-to-date info on Washington’s response to COVID-19 at www.doh.wa.gov/coronavirus.
Fight stigma, public panic, and misinformation by getting your information from trusted sources. Listen to guidance from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and your local health department.
