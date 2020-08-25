OLYMPIA – To help prevent wildfires, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is alerting the public of a temporary target shooting ban on all department-managed lands statewide. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also announced target shooting restrictions on Aug. 15 for all DNR-managed lands.
“We implemented several fire risk prevention measures for WDFW lands in Eastern Washington earlier this summer,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, Lands Division Manager for WDFW. “With increasing fire danger and several recent incidents of human-caused fires in southwest Washington, we want to emphasize that the target shooting ban includes Western Washington.”
This ban applies to the approximately one million acres of land managed by WDFW, including wildlife areas and water access areas throughout the state. The temporary rule does not restrict lawful hunting.
All temporary restrictions will remain in effect until the risk of wildfire decreases, Wilkerson said. Any changes to these restrictions will be posted on the department's website at wdfw.wa.gov.
Discharging firearms poses a greater risk in dry conditions as bullets pass through decayed wood, cause sparks off rocks, or break into fragments in dry grass. Fires can ignite even after a shooter has left an area.
Fire danger on most of the east side is rated as “high” or “extremely high”. Many counties in Western Washington are also at a “high” fire danger level. Residents should check for burn bans in their areas on DNR’s website.
WDFW actively manages approximately 1 million acres of land and over 500 water access areas across the state to preserve natural and cultural heritage, provide access for hunting, fishing, and wildlife-related recreation, and to foster experiences and exploration for thousands of Washingtonians and visitors each year.
WDFW is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish, wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing, hunting, and other recreation opportunities.
