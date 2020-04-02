SHELTON – Progress on a fish barrier removal project requires upcoming around-the-clock changes for travelers using the Shelton-Matlock Road near US 101.
As soon as Thursday, April 2, crews will keep travelers on Shelton-Matlock Road moving with a temporary two-lane bypass road around the work zone. Travelers can expect a reduced speed limit to 25 mph and occasional traffic stops of up to 15 minutes during work hours, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The change is weather dependent and would need to be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
The bypass road will allow crews to build a new stream channel and install an approximately 96-foot-long box culvert to eventually connect a realigned Coffee Creek under the Shelton-Matlock Road. The channel will link to a replicated natural streambed, which was previously built between Shelton-Matlock Road and the area approaching Goldsborough Creek.
WSDOT fish passage work continues in order to make progress on federal court injunction deadlines and to comply with time-sensitive fish windows for in-water work.
Drivers can get real-time traveler information on the WSDOT traffic app. Advance information about this project is available via construction and travel updates webpage. WSDOT also provides email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Mason County.
