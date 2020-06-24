TUMWATER, WA –The Moore Wright Group will be offering to the community over 8,000 hygiene kits to help families to be able to stabilize and recover from the impact of COVID-19.
On Saturday June 27, 2020, The Moore Wright Group will be distributing over 8,000 hygiene kits and hygiene wipes directly to the community. This operation will consist of donations to The Moore Wright Group from Colgate- Palmolive, Staples, UMCOR, and MAP International. This distribution is geared toward assisting families who are struggling financially by providing basic household and hygiene products.
"We are blessed to have the ability to provide an assortment of sizes of hygiene wipes, individually sized body wash and family size dish soap." explained Tanikka Watford Williams, the Executive Director of The Moore Wright Group. These items will be provided along with paper products such as paper towels and toilet paper.
The Hygiene for Hope Drive will be a 2 day event that will provide items prepackaged in kits for those in need. Items for new mothers will be available through the Kahmeru Gives drive that will include baby shampoo, baby lotion, baby wipes, and breast pumps.
The event will be a drive thru style distribution so families can stay in their vehicles and volunteers will hand load items into the vehicles. "We are very grateful to our donors and also to the volunteers like Team Rubicon for wanting to help us help the community " says Watford Williams.
We ask that community members wear face masks, The Moore Wright Group will also provide 7,000 cloth masks to those who need them upon arrival.
Who: Community Members who need assistance recovering due to COVID-19
What: Hygiene for Hope - Community Drive Thru Hygiene Distribution. Hygiene products, baby items and cloth masks When: Saturday June 27, 2020 from 11:00 am until 6:30pm and Sunday June 28, 2020 from 11am until 6:00pm Where: 2747 29th Avenue SW Tumwater WA, 98512
Since March 15, The Moore Wright Group has been operating the Disaster Distribution Center and has distributed over $6,000,000 in supplies and essential items to over 139 organizations, School Districts, Tribes, and Agencies in over 20 counties in Washington.
The Moore Wright Group is accepting donations to continue it's work. If organizations or donors are interested in working with us, information can be found on The Moore Wright Group's website.
