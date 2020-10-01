On September 28, 2020, Thurston Superior Court lost one if its own. We were saddened to learn of the passing of Judge Carol Fuller.
Judge Fuller served for 24 years as the first female Superior Court Judge in our county from 1979 to 1993 (initially for a joint Thurston/Mason district). Her impact on justice in Thurston County, however, greatly exceeds her years on the bench. Judge Fuller served her role with dignity and with unparalleled respect for all who came before her. She will be forever remembered for her selfless mentorship of our county’s female judges who walked in her considerable footsteps. But she remains a remarkable example for all judges of the critical value of maintaining grace in the contentious environment of the courtroom.
While our thoughts are with her family during this sad time, we will always be grateful to Judge Fuller for her great contributions to our Court and to justice in our community. The Court will be considering a permanent way to honor these contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.