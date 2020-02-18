Thomas Leinneweber

UPDATE @ 0600AM (2/18/2020) : Search operations are continuing and we are working to get new assets for the coming morning search plans. We continue to ask those that are just waking up to NOT enter the search area and hinder our response. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact non emergency dispatch at 360-426-4441. ~ 1V102
UPDATE @ 0230AM (2/18/2020) : We are still searching the area. We are deploying a new dog team shortly for a new area. JUST A REMINDER TO PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE SEARCH AREA. Updates to follow ~ 1V102
UPDATE @ 1230AM (2/18/2020) : We are still searching properties, roads and around lakes with multiple agencies. We have numerous combo teams of dogs, specialized search units and the helicopter has returned to king county for now. We are asking the public to check all their property hiding places, barns, sheds, under vehicles and anywhere their might be coverage or heat for the evening where Thomas might be standing by for the night. Thank you to all the search teams that have arrived from all around the western region of washington. ~ 1V102
UPDATE @ 1130PM : We have additional assets from Clallam County Sheriff's Office & Search and Rescue, Additional Units from Thurston County Search and Rescue and we are continuing our grid search with Helicopter Night Vision and we have hand held Infrared Scanners headed into the field. AGAIN we are asking the public to please stay out of the area in the woods so our teams can continue to search. Please check all your sheds, porches, vehicles and other property buildings as our missing subject might be on your property. Please call 360-426-4441 if you have any additional information. ~ 1V102
UPDATE @ 1030PM : PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE SEARCH AREA!!! The public interaction during this critical search time is hindering the full search operation. Please stay out of the area until further notice. We have scent dogs & a helicopter with night vision in use. We know where our people are in the area however if you enter the area while we search, you become a hot spot for the night vision and you could cause us to move assets away from the actual missing subject. CURRENTLY we have ground teams, FLIR Helicopter and specialized dog teams searching the area. We have additional teams enroute and we have multiple agencies working together. ~ 1V102
URGENT!!! Missing 10 year old boy last seen by a neighbor at 1500hrs today, 2/17/2020. The missing child is “Thomas Leinneweber.” He was home alone with his 8 year old sister this afternoon when he left his residence on Labrador Ln and walked to his friend’s house in the 3200 block of Rasor Rd W in Belfair WA. He arrived there around 1500hrs, but the friend was not there, so he left. This was the last time and location that he was seen. This is a very wooded-rural area of Mason County. It is in between Trails End Lake and Devereaux Lake. Deputies have been searching in the area and are working with DEM to get blood hounds and ground assets to assist in the search.
Thomas is described as an Alaskan Native male, 4’6”, 60 lbs, hair is short-black, with brown eyes. He wears black rimmed eye glasses. He was last seen wearing a camo Carhartt coat, blue jeans, and either brown Romeo boots or black rubber boots.
If you have seen this young man or know of his location, please contact the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 360-426-3302 or 360-426-4441 ~ PIO- CO4
