Thurston County, Washington – The Thurston County Chamber's INNOVATE the Workplace workshop series continues in January, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion. Attendees will gain skills to break down racial and cultural barriers and understand how cultivating a sense of belonging will create an atmosphere in which everyone can thrive.
Parfait Bassalé, Executive Diversity Officer at South Puget Sound Community College, will kick-off the series on January 13 with a presentation titled "The Journey Home; Barriers & Keys to Belonging."
Bassalé will teach attendees how to create and sustain a vibrant learning and working environment and expand our perception of diverse groups. Bobby Humes will present the second workshop on January 20 and will explore how to build successful diversity, equity and inclusion strategies in the workplace. Dr. Todd Jenkins will present the third and final workshop in the series, titled, "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Moving from Diversity to Inclusion: COVID 19 and Beyond."
These workshops are open to the community.
Who: Thurston County Chamber
What: INNVOTATE the Workplace – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Series
Where: Virtual.
When: Diversity Equity & Inclusion Workshop Series
January 13, What is implicit bias – Parfait Bassalé. Learn more and register here.
January 20, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Bobby Humes. Learn more and register here.
January 27, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the Business Case, Dr. Todd Jenkins. Learn more and register here.
Comcast is sponsoring this workshop series and program partners include Saint Martin’s University, Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council and WorkSource.
