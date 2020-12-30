On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder, Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet, Yelm Mayor JW Foster, and Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser will collectively present a State of the Community Address brought to the community by the Thurston County Chamber and sponsored by Puget Sound Energy.
During the virtual event, representatives will respectively share the state of their jurisdiction, and then will address moderated topics, including, but not limited to COVID 19 response and the economy.
WHO: Thurston County Chamber
WHAT: State of the Community Address
WHEN: January 19, 2021, from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual. Register here: https://live.remo.co/e/state-of-the-community-or-thurst/register
