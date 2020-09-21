OLYMPIA – The Thurston County Auditor’s Elections Division has mailed over 8,000 General Election ballots to military and overseas voters registered in Thurston County. Ballot envelopes must be signed and dated by Election Day or received via email or fax by 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Election Night, November 3, 2020.
For voters not in the military or overseas, ballots will be mailed October 8.
Races on the ballot include candidates for Federal Partisan Offices, Statewide Offices, County Commissioners Districts 1 and 2, Public Utility District Commissioner District 3, and State Supreme and County Superior Court Judges. Measures on the ballot include Referendum Measure No. 90; Advisory Votes No. 32, 33, 34, & 35; Proposed Constitutional Amendment: Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212; and Lacey Fire Protection District 3 Proposition No. 1 Levy Lid Lift.
Military and overseas voters who have not received a ballot by Monday, October 19 should contact the Elections Division at 360.786.5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us for a replacement ballot.
