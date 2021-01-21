OLYMPIA – In response to Governor Inslee’s announcement on January 18, 2021, to use all stored vaccinations by Sunday, January 24, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department (PHSS) is partnering with Providence Health and Services of Southwest Washington to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Thurston County residents who meet eligibility requirements for both Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1.
Special clinics for this population will be held beginning tomorrow, January 21, through Saturday, January 23, by appointment only. A limited number of doses are available and appointments will be created on a first-come, first-served basis.
In order to be eligible for an appointment, individuals must meet the requirements below:
Phase 1A
- High-risk workers in health care settings.
- High-risk medical first responders.
- Residents and staff of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other community-based, congregate living settings where most individuals over 65 years of age are receiving care, supervision, or assistance.
- All workers in healthcare settings.
Phase 1B Tier 1
- All people 65 years and older.
- People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households.
- Cannot live independently and receives support from a relative or home caregiver, or being cared for by someone who works outside the home.
- Lives with and cares for a young child, along the lines of a grandparent with a grandchild.
- This group does not include an older adult who is able to live independently and is taking care of their kin/children.
To request an appointment, complete the form on the COVID-19 website. If you meet the requirements, you will receive a link to schedule your appointment via email. Appointments will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you do not receive an email with a link to schedule an appointment, capacity has been met. The link to the form on the website will be removed as soon as it is clear capacity has been met for this vaccination clinic. Supplies are limited and PHSS is working in conjunction with Providence and various community partners to distribute vaccines as quickly as it becomes available.
Please note:
- You must bring your ID at the day and time of your appointment, it will be checked.
- You must complete the online form to be considered for an appointment.
- Each qualifying person must submit a separate form with a unique email address.
- There are no walk-in appointments or scheduling by telephone for these special clinics.
- Those who receive the vaccination must also schedule a second dose appointment in one month.
“We know many more people are now eligible and seeking locations to get the vaccine,” said Director, Schelli Slaughter. “We are excited to help connect those who qualify now to available vaccine and we are grateful to our partner providers for their incredible work in standing up clinics so quickly.”
PHSS is also in the final week of providing vouchers to those who are eligible in Phase 1A for the COVID-19 vaccine per the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) guidelines. If you have not registered for a voucher with PHSS, please follow the steps outlined in the document titled, To Enroll in Phase 1A COVID-19 Vaccine.
“It is imperative for people in Phase 1A to get their COVID-19 vaccine now,” said Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek, Thurston County Health Officer. “We want those with the highest risk to get their vaccine early. If you haven’t already received your shot, we can help connect you with a provider.”
For clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and medical providers interested in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, they must enroll in the federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Applications and additional information can be found here.
To request an appointment for the January 21-23, 2021 clinic, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Coronavirus/Pages/CoronavirusVaccineClinic.aspx.
For more information about how to register with PHSS for a voucher for Phase 1A, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Coronavirus/Pages/coronavirus-vaccine-info.aspx.
For more information about how to enroll in the federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program, visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/HealthcareProviders/VaccineInformationforHealthcareProviders.
For more information about Thurston County’s response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.