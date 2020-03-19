OLYMPIA – To protect public and employee health, the majority of the Thurston County Board of Commissioners took action today to close county facilities, starting Thursday, March 19, through Friday, April 3, 2020. Using social distancing practices, county staff will continue to conduct county business and provide services to our citizens.
Citizens can access county services online, by phone, by email, or through the use of drop boxes located outside of county buildings. The impact to services, however, will vary based on the individual department or office. You can find the contact information for each office and department at: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/tchome/Pages/contact.aspx.
In addition to the county facility closures, parks will also be closed during this time and access to play equipment is prohibited, including the dog park at the Waste and Recovery Center. In addition, trailhead facility parking lots are closed. Utility payments may be made online at: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/publicworks/onlinepayments.html. A drop box is also located outside the Public Works Office.
The Thurston County Fairgrounds and Events Center will also be closed during this time. Citizens who want to rent facilities for an event in the future can contact the Fair office at 360-786-5453.
Solid Waste Facilities are operating during normal business hours, including the Waste & Recovery Center (WARC), the Rochester Drop Box Facility, and the Rainier Drop Box Facility. You can find the hours of operation at:
- WARC: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/solidwaste/garbage/garbage-warc.html
- Drop Box Facilities: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/solidwaste/garbage/garbage-dropboxes.html
The Courts
District and Superior Courts remain open for certain required services. If you have business with District or Superior Courts, please review the information provided in the links below.
- District Court: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/distcrt/
- Superior Court: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/sc
You can also contact the Courts with any questions at:
- District Court: (360) 786-5450
- Superior Court Main Campus: 360-786-5560, TTY Relay: 711
- Jury Services: 360-754-4107, TTY Relay: 711
- Family and Juvenile Court: 360-709-3201, TTY Relay: 711
For information on changes the Clerk’s Office has implemented, please visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/clerk.
Other Elected Offices
The Auditor and Assessor Offices took action yesterday to close their offices to the public. Those closures went into effect today. The Treasurer’s Office will close to the public today. You can learn more about the services they are providing at:
- Assessor’s Office: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/assessor/
- Auditor’s Office: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor
- Treasurer’s Office: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/treasurer/Pages/default.aspx
For all other county elected offices, please visit their individual websites for details.
- Coroner’s Office: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/coroner/
- Prosecuting Attorney’s Office: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/pao/
- Sheriff’s Office: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/
Emergency Services
For fire and police emergency services, call 9-1-1. Residents are urged to use 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies only. For non-emergencies, residents of unincorporated Thurston County are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (360) 704-2740.
Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office suspended any non-criminal fingerprinting services through Tuesday, March 31. The Sheriff’s Office will not accept original Concealed Pistol License Applications that require fingerprints, or provide any other fingerprinting services. The Sheriff will re-evaluate the situation on April 1, 2020.
Follow Thurston County on social media to stay up-to-date on other actions taken in response to COVID-19.
