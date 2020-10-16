OLYMPIA – Thurston County residents can register to vote, get a replacement ballot and vote without leaving their car.
The Thurston County Auditor’s Office Elections Division opened their Voting Center at South Puget Sound Community College’s (SPSCC) Mottman Campus for the November 3 General Election. The address is 2011 Mottman Rd SW, Olympia, WA 98512.
There will be no voter services available at the Thurston County Courthouse due to the inability to physical distance necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters who require an accessible voting unit will be directed to enter the Accessible Voting Center in Building 26 at SPSCC.
The drive through Voting Center at SPSCC will be open:
· Monday through Friday, October 14 through October 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
· Saturday, October 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;
· Monday, November 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
· On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the Voting Center at SPSCC will be open from 8:00 a.m. to
8:00 p.m. Voters must be in line at the voting center by 8:00 p.m. on election day in order to vote.
For more information on the Voting Center at SPSCC, go to ThurstonVotes.org or call elections at 360.786.5408.
