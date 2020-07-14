OLYMPIA – Thurston County residents can register to vote, get a replacement ballot and vote without leaving their car. The Thurston County Auditor’s Office Elections Division will be hosting their Voting Center at South Puget Sound Community College’s (SPSCC) Mottman Campus for the August primary and November general elections.
“We shifted to a drive-up model to protect employee and public health during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Auditor Mary Hall. There will be no voting services available at the Thurston County Courthouse to allow for physical distancing necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents can receive voter services after entering the campus at Crosby Loop SW and Crosby Boulevard SW.
Voters who require an accessible voting unit will be directed to enter the Voting Center at SPSCC.
The Voting Center at SPSCC will be open:
- July 15 through July 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;
- Saturday, August 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and
- Monday, August 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- On Election Day, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the Voting Center at SPSCC will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter in line at the voting center at 8:00 p.m. on election day will be allowed to vote.
For more information on the Voting Center at SPSCC, go to ThurstonVotes.org or call elections at 360.786.5408.
