Shelton, WA (January 16, 2020) – Breaking news in the world of motorsports, the Ridge Motorsports Park announces that their tickets for the Kamatsu MotoAmerica Superbike Championship race will go on sale Friday, January 17th, at 9am. This follows the release of Premium RV sales the Ridge opened on Wednesday of this week. This MotoAmerica event, hosted by the Ridge Motorsports Park, will takes place in Shelton, WA, on June 26th-28th of this year.
The Ridge hopes to offer something for every fan, whether they are a die-hard motorsports enthusiast or a family looking for a fun summer outing. The numerous ticket packages include general admission, reserved seating, 3-day passes, ADA tickets, VIP experiences, and Family 4-packs, all of which give fans access to the interior of the track for an up close view of the superbikes. The Ridge is also offering a variety of parking and camping options for guests to choose from. The weekend will include Superbike racing, Mini GP racing, Ridge Grand Prix Go Karts, vendors, and other surprise entertainment.
To purchase your tickets to the 2020 Kamatsu MotoAmerica Superbike Championship race located at the Ridge Motorsports Park June 26th-28th please visit the Ridge’s website, Ridge Facebook pages, or the MotoAmerica website. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th at 9:00am Pacific Time.
