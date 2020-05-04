The good news is, what we’re doing is working. Because we have been doing a great job physically distancing, we have prevented many, many people from getting infected with COVID-19, and we have prevented many deaths. This gives us the chance to start turning the dial.
Because our collective efforts are working, we now have an opportunity to shift our approach to controlling this virus. We will still use physical distancing to prevent infections, but we will add large-scale testing for the virus, identifying people who have been exposed, and isolating and quarantining people who have COVID-19 or have been exposed. We need to vastly increase the amount of materials we have on hand for testing to complete this shift, but the governor’s announcement yesterday starts us along this path.
Extending the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order
The governor extended his Stay Home, Stay Healthy order through May 31. Nearly all the restrictions that have been in place are still there, but soon there will be new guidance that will allow for retail curbside pickup, car sales, car washes, services, and drive-in spiritual services (you stay in your car like at a drive-in movie, but instead of watching a movie, you watch the religious service).
As we turn the dial and re-enter public life, we’ve got to be vigilant on the things that we do as individuals to keep us safe:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Try not to touch your face.
- Stay at least six feet away from other people.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places when within six feet of another person.
- Stay home if you feel sick.
- Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly.
A phased approached
The governor described a plan to reopen the state in four phases. The quickest way to reopen the economy and schools is to control the virus. By slowly dialing down restrictions, we can safely reopen businesses and resume many of the activities we love.
We are entering Phase 1, which begins May 5.
Phase 2
In Phase 2, we will see more outdoor recreation activities, as well as small gatherings of five or fewer people, new construction, and some in-store retail purchases. Barber shops and salons could reopen. Restaurants could reopen with 50% capacity and table size no larger than five people. Some professional services and offices could open up as well, even though teleworking would remain strongly encouraged. Pet care services including grooming could resume.
Phase 3
In Phase 3, we will see gatherings of 50 people or fewer, including sports activities. Non-essential travel could resume. Restaurants could move up to 75% capacity and tables up to 10 people, and bars could open at 25% capacity. Gyms and movie theaters could reopen at 50% capacity; retail, libraries, museums, and government buildings could reopen.
Phase 4
In Phase 4, we will resume most public interactions. Gatherings of more than 50 people would be allowed, but, until there is a vaccine, we will still need to practice good physical distancing.
Practice compassion
Staying home is hard, but it is the best way each of us can keep essential workers, health care employees and the people we love safe. Who do you stay home for?
More Information
Information in this blog changes rapidly. Check the state's COVID-19 website for up-to-date and reliable info at coronavirus.wa.gov.
Answers to your questions or concerns about COVID-19 in Washington state may be found at our website. You can also contact our call center at
1–800–525–0127. Hours: 6 am-10 pm, seven days a week.
