December 16, 2020 - Olympia, Wash. — United Way of Thurston County is now accepting applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) grants. EFSP is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program to provide supplemental assistance to social service agencies providing emergency food and shelter. Funds from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency for Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Phase 38 of approximately $143,419 has been awarded.
Nonprofit, faith-based or governmental organizations that provide emergency food and shelter are eligible to apply. The intent is to supplement and expand currently available resources for emergency food and shelter in Thurston County. Priority is based on the needs of the community. The announcement will be open for at least ten business days from Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on January 12, 2021. Apply at unitedway-thurston.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-program.
For additional information, contact Paul Larsen at 360-943-2773 ext.113 or plarsen@unitedway-thurston.org.
