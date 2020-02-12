February 11, 2020, Olympia, Wash. — It is in times of need that we discover the full impact of a community united. Today, United Way of Thurston County (UWTC) is mobilizing the caring power of people in Thurston County by activating its Emergency Assistance Fund, a community-wide effort to provide rapid financial assistance to families and individuals affected by the Nisqually River flood.
“This is a rapidly developing event. We have teams assessing the impacted areas and will have more details in the coming days. Right now, we are aware of at least several dozen homes that have sustained major damage, and more that are still inaccessible. Shelter for displaced families and individuals is the highest priority, and we are working on coordinating disaster cleanup efforts and replacement of critical household items,” said Sandy Eccker, Manager at Thurston County Emergency Management.
“United Way of Thurston County is prepared to respond to this emergency by working to quickly mobilize local resources to assist Thurston County residents who have been directly impacted by the flooding,” said UWTC’s executive director, Chris Wells. “At this time, funds for emergency housing are available for displaced families and individuals impacted by this crisis.”
Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason & Thurston Counties (CAC) is partnering with United Way and will manage the distribution of the Emergency Assistance Fund. Residents who have been displaced from their homes can receive emergency shelter assistance by calling the CAC at (360) 438-1100 or 1-(800)-878-5235. CAC hours are Monday – Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
United Way is accepting donations to the Emergency Assistance Fund. Donations can be made online at https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/eaf . 100% of donations made to United Way of Thurston County's Emergency Assistance Fund will be used to provide rapid financial assistance to those impacted by the current crisis. Any remaining funds will be held to address future local emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.