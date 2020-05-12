May 8, 2020, Olympia, Wash. — United Way of Thurston County has received federal funds from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), Phase 37 and CARES Act. Through a grant application process, the funds in the amount of $145,989 for Phase 37 and $208,139 for CARES, a total amount of $354,128 will go to organizations providing emergency food and shelter to individuals and/or families in Thurston County.
Under the funding guidelines, organizations may apply for funds in the following areas: Utilities, Supplies and Equipment, Served Meals, Mass Food, Rent/Mortgage, Other Shelter and Mass Shelter.
Non—profit, faith-based or governmental organizations that provide emergency food or shelter are eligible to apply for these funds. The intent is to supplement and expand currently available resources for emergency food and shelter in Thurston County.
Prioritization will be based on the needs of the community. Visit https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-program to apply for the grant.
Application review starts five days after opening. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m., May 18, 2020. Questions regarding the application, contact Paul Larsen at plarsen@unitedway-thurston.com or 360-943-2773 ext. 113.
United Way urges those seeking emergency food and shelter assistance to call Washington
2-1-1 (dial 211) to access available. Washington 2-1-1 call center operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHO: United Way of Thurston County
WHAT: Opens Phase 37 and CARES Emergency Food and Shelter Assistance Grant Application
WHEN: Applications are open now through May 18, 2020
WHERE: https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/emergency-food-and-shelter-program
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact Paul Larsen at plarsen@unitedway-thurston .org or call (360) 942773 x 113
