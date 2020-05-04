May 1, 2020, Olympia, Wash. — The Office of Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib announced the launch of the Washington Mask Challenge, a statewide initiative to encourage Washingtonians to make, wear, and donate cloth face masks. United Way of Thurston County is taking up the challenge! United Way has partnered with the Thurston County Chamber to distribute the masks to businesses that need them to give to customers.
The Washington Mask Challenge encourages Washingtonians to make cloth masks for verified organizations in need throughout Washington State. You can support our state’s essential workers by making masks. Volunteer and find instructions to make the masks here.
This challenge follows the new Center for Disease Control and Department of Health guidance, advising the general public to wear masks while performing essential tasks. However, the Lt. Governor’s office, United Way of Thurston County, the Thurston County Chamber and our partners continue to emphasize that masks are not meant as a replacement for social distancing or proper handwashing.
To find out how you or your organization can participate locally, click here.
WHO: United Way of Thurston County, Washington State Lieutenant Governor’s Office and the Thurston County Chamber
WHAT: Washington Mask Challenge
WHEN: The mask challenge opens on May 1, 2020
WHERE: Visit https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/washington-mask-challenge or contact Paul Larsen, Director of Community Impact at United Way Thurston County at (360) 943-2773 ext.113 or PLarsen@unitedway-thurston.org for more information. To learn more about the Lieutenant Governor’s Mask Challenge, visit www.WAMaskChallenge.org.
