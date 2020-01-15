OLYMPIA - The Department of Enterprise Service (DES) has issued permits for Capitol Campus events this week that will use the North Steps of the Legislative Building and also bring traffic, parking and noise impacts.
Jan. 16 motorcycle event
A Thursday, Jan. 16, a motorcycle event from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. is expected to bring noise, traffic and parking impacts with the North Diagonal closed for the event. Organizers ABATE of Washington predict 300 participants.
Jan. 17 gun rights rally
About 150 are expected to attend a Friday, Jan. 17, event from 9 to 11 a.m. called “Rally for Your Rights” according to organizers Gun Rights Coalition.
Some participants are expected to openly carry firearms, as allowed under state law. There is no prohibition against openly carrying guns on the campus grounds.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is aware of the event and will be present on the campus that day. WSP advises anyone who perceives a threat on the Capitol grounds to call 9-1-1.
