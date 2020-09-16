UPDATE: 09/15/2020. With the public's assistance positive identification has been made. We are withholding the name pending next of kin notification.
The Mason County Coroner is seeking help in identifying a deceased male whose fully clothed body was found September 5, 2020, on the beach at Totten Shores near Somers Drive, in the Totten Inlet of Mason County.
The unidentified man appears to be Caucasian, in his 40's or 50's, weighs 200+ pounds, and is 5.5 feet tall. He has a tattoo of a devil on his left shoulder and flames on his right shoulder (see attached photos).
Contact the Mason County Coroner at 360 427 7752, or the Mason County Sheriff at 360 427 9670 ext. 313 if you have any information.
