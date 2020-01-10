Update 1/10/2020 6:00pm: iFIBERONE News received new details regarding the Fire Commissions decision to place Chief Tim McKern on administrative leave at the January 8th meeting. Interim Chief Mike Patti told iFIBERONE that the fire commission wants to take the agency in a different direction.
A special meeting is scheduled for January 15th at 3:00pm at Station 58, located at 122 W Franklin St in Shelton. According to the Central Mason Fire and EMS website this meeting is an executive session and no decisions will be made.
Shelton, WA- At the regularly scheduled Board of Fire Commissioners Meeting on January 8,2020, the Commissioners took action placing Fire Chief Tim McKern on Administrative Leave, effective immediately.
At the next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on January 22, 2020, further action may be taken. No additional details were provided at the time of the press release
Deputy Chief Mike Patti, in partnership with the three Central Mason Fire and EMS Duty Captains, will be working together to ensure that operations and service to the public continue without disruption.
Deputy Chief Mike Patti has been named interim Chief. iFIBERONE News is working on getting more information.
Seems we got the Who, What, When here but not the Why? Very incomplete report! WHY was he removed?
