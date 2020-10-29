UPDATED 8:15am All customers should be restored at this time
PUD 3 is reporting a major power outage impacting 2000 customers Hillcrest, Arcadia, Mill Creek, Craig Road, Story Road and Delight Park to Taylor Town areas including most surrounding roadways. According to their Twitter page, The outage is due to a car vs. pole accident on the Craig Road. linemen are working to make the area safe and then start repairs. It will likely be hours before power is fully restored.
