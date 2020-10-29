10292020_PUD3 outage

photo by PUD3 @PUD3

 photo by PUD3 @PUD3

UPDATED 8:15am All customers should be restored at this time

PUD 3 is reporting a major power outage impacting 2000 customers Hillcrest, Arcadia, Mill Creek, Craig Road, Story Road and Delight Park to Taylor Town areas including most surrounding roadways.  According to their Twitter page, The outage is due to a car vs. pole accident on the Craig Road. linemen are working to make the area safe and then start repairs. It will likely be hours before power is fully restored.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.