Olympia - The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) has released an updated activity guide to assist parents in teaching kids about the safe and responsible use of fireworks.
Of the fireworks-related injuries reported in Washington State in 2019, 28% involved children under the age of 14. The SFMO believes that helping parents teach kids about firework safety can help to reduce injuries this year.
The guide features fun activities, puzzles, and facts about firework safety that will entertain and educate kids about staying safe this Independence Day. The updated activity book is available at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.
Be Prepared - Be Safe - Be Responsible
For more information about fireworks safety visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/ or call (360) 596-3929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.