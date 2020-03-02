SHELTON – There’s good news for users of the US 101/Shelton-Matlock Road interchange. Crews have successfully opened the new southbound US 101 exit to Shelton-Matlock Road and the Shelton-Matlock Road on-ramp to southbound US 101.
Both opened a day ahead of schedule.
Relocated southbound exit
Travelers who use the new southbound US 101 exit to Shelton-Matlock Road are now exiting sooner than previously. The new exit is about 1,500 feet or the length of five football fields before the previous southbound ramp.
During the closure that began Monday, Feb. 24, crews built both new ramps that create a more traditional diamond interchange. The ramps are a key part of the project to remove barriers to fish. The new ramps allow crews to realign a portion of Coffee Creek into Goldsborough Creek.
The Washington State Department of Transportation would like to thank drivers for their patience and cooperation during the extended ramp closure.
Advance information about project this available via the Kitsap and Mason county construction and travel updates web page.
