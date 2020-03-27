VFW logo

Olympia’s VFW Post 318 received the 100 Year Olympia Organizations Award from the Olympia Historical Society at the Society’s annual meeting on January 25, 2020. This award honors businesses, clubs and other organizations that have served the city of Olympia for a hundred years or more. The Olympia Historical Society is a non-profit membership-based organization that works to present and promote the history of Olympia. They also operate the Bigelow House Museum, one of the oldest residences in Washington State. Last year Post 318 celebrated Mission 100 on November 8th, marking their 100th birthday. Post 318 is named for Private Ira L. Cater, an Olympia soldier who gave his life during World War I.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.