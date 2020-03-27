Olympia’s VFW Post 318 received the 100 Year Olympia Organizations Award from the Olympia Historical Society at the Society’s annual meeting on January 25, 2020. This award honors businesses, clubs and other organizations that have served the city of Olympia for a hundred years or more. The Olympia Historical Society is a non-profit membership-based organization that works to present and promote the history of Olympia. They also operate the Bigelow House Museum, one of the oldest residences in Washington State. Last year Post 318 celebrated Mission 100 on November 8th, marking their 100th birthday. Post 318 is named for Private Ira L. Cater, an Olympia soldier who gave his life during World War I.
VFW Post 318 Receives an Award from Olympia Historical Society
Jennifer Crooks
Updated
