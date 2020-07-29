The Olympia City Council will host a Virtual Town Hall on “Racial Justice and Economic Opportunity,” on Thursday July 30 at 4 p.m. The Town Hall is the second in a series of four, weekly virtual town hall meetings for the public focused on racial justice and the justice system, economic opportunity, the healthcare system and the education system.
The moderated panel includes Megan Matthews, Engagement Manager for Poverty Reduction, Department of Social and Health Services; Merritt Long, co-founder of the Learning Seed Foundation; Jim Sulton, the Sulton Center; and Clinton Petty, retired director of Unemployment Insurance, Employment Security Department.
The goal of the Virtual Town Halls is to provide a safe gathering space for the community to learn and understand the issues at the center of institutional racism and the opportunities for positive change driven by the Black Lives Matter movement.
Attendees will be able to submit questions live through a moderator during the event. Residents can register to attend the July 30 Economic Opportunity Town Hall through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_81kiloCgS7-VRM1EP2nwpg
The Olympia City Council will convene another Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. on “Racial Justice and the Healthcare System.” It will be followed by a Town Hall on “Racial Justice and the Education System” on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. All the Virtual Town Halls will follow the same basic format and will be recorded.
For further information on the Virtual Town Hall meetings, contact the City of Olympia at cityhall@ci.olympia.wa.us.
