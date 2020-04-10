SHELTON, WA – In an effort to protect our patients, employees and the community, and to halt the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Mason Health has taken deliberate precautions in the past several days to ensure the safety of our community.
Visitor Restrictions:
Anyone entering any Mason Health facility will be required to wear a mask. These facilities include Mason General Hospital, Mason Clinic, MGH Hoodsport Family Clinic, MGH Olympic Physicians, MGH Mountain View Women’s Health and MGH Family Health, Ankle & Foot Services. No visitors will be allowed to enter Mason General Hospital in most cases. Patients undergoing end-of-life care will be permitted one visitor. Birthing mothers will be permitted one visitor when they are admitted to the Birth Center. No visitors will be allowed to enter Mason Clinic with patients, except for guardians coming with patients who are children under 18. Exceptions may be made in emergency cases, and restrictions are subject to change as Mason Health monitors this evolving crisis.
Hours Updates:
- Mason General Hospital Main Entrance: Mon-Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m. to noon, closed to the public on Sundays
- The Lab at the Hospital: Mon-Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m. to noon, closed Sundays
- Mason Clinic: Mon–Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on weekends.
- MGH Olympic Physicians: Mon–Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on weekends.
- Mason Clinic Lab: Mon-Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Mason Clinic Walk-In: Mon-Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Diagnostic Imaging outpatient: Mon–Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m. to noon, closed to the public on Sundays
Service Location Changes and Updates:
- Birth Center patients: Patients who need to check into the Birth Center at Mason General Hospital will be asked to park in the Provider Parking Lot off Sherwood Lane so they may enter the Hospital through a separate entrance. Call ahead to 360-427-9558 prior to your arrival at the Birth Center, so you may receive specific instructions.
- Anticoagulation services and pregnancy ultrasounds: Patients seeking care for anticoagulation services and pregnancy ultrasounds will now be directed to the former MGH Surgery Clinic at 1710 N. 13th Loop Road to protect these high-risk patients. Schedule these appointments as you normally would with your regular provider or specialist.
- Mason Health is now offering telehealth services in support of our patients. Patients can schedule phone consultations with their primary care, behavioral health and specialty providers. Contact your provider as you normally would for a phone consultation. Video conferencing with computer and mobile device capabilities will be launching soon. Follow our website, www.masongeneral.com/services/telehealth for the most up-to-date information.
We apologize for any inconvenience. At Mason Health, we care about our patients and employees and urge community members to limit travel. If you must leave home, engage in social distancing and remain 6 feet away from others. Follow the most up-to-date information about how Mason Health is responding to COVID-19 at www.masongeneral.com/about/covid-19 or through social media.
Mason Health, Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County, is certified by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and is a licensed and accredited acute care hospital with a level four emergency trauma designation. There are more than 100 physicians on staff in 19 specialties. Mason Health now offers 3D Mammography Services. For more information on 3D mammograms or to find a health care provider, visit www.MasonGeneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.