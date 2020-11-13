OLYMPIA, Wash. - Climate action groups in Washington state are recognizing the role climate change played in the election, and they're looking ahead to the 2021 legislative session.
Vlad Gutman-Britten is the Washington state director of the nonprofit Climate Solutions.
"It's important to start with a recognition that this is the first time in our history when climate is actually a part of the electoral landscape," said Gutman-Britten. "President-elect Joe Biden has identified four 'Day One' priorities, and climate change is on that list."
He noted long-time climate-action champion, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, was re-elected. And in the state Legislature, Democrats maintained their majority in the same numbers as before the election.
Leah Misski, Washington transportation policy manager with Climate Solutions, said one the group's top 2021 priorities is cleaning up the fuel used in buildings - a sector which is the fastest-growing source of climate pollution in the state.
After a years-long battle, Missik said they also hope to push a 'clean-fuel' standard across the finish line. The current approach would require producers to reduce the carbon content of their fuels 20% by 2035.
"Washington is, unfortunately, the only state along the West Coast that does not have a clean-fuel standard," said Missik. "California and Oregon and British Columbia have their own clean-fuel standards. And we would obviously want to change that."
Guillermo Rogel is legislative advocate with the Front and Centered coalition, made up of 70 organizations that focus on communities of color that are affected most by the warming climate.
Front and Centered wants to accelerate the just transition to a cleaner economy. But Rogel said above all else, a better definition is needed for environmental justice, as it relates to communities of color.
"Definitions and the words that people use mean a lot," said Rogel, "especially when we're writing new legislation, or when we are going back and analyzing previous legislation that has been passed. Because we want to make sure, similar to racial impact statements, that there is an environmental-justice analysis of state agency plans."
The Washington State Legislature convenes on January 11.
