SEATTLE -- Washington state has teamed up with the television network TVW and AARP to provide older adults with facts on how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
The series "Spread the Facts" provides the public an opportunity to submit questions.
On April 16, First Lady Trudi Inslee appeared on the show alongside experts on aging to talk about support for caregivers.
Inslee said viewers from across the state submitted questions on a gamut of issues, including what type of medical records they should have together for people they are taking care of.
"How they can get support in the work they're doing and maybe have respite care, and everything that caregivers do under normal circumstances, as far as taking care of a loved one, and how much more stress there is during this current time," she said.
According to the Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults and people with underlying health issues are about twice as likely to develop serious complications as younger people.
The Washington State COVID-19 Joint Information Center, the state partner on the segment, is battling misinformation during this crisis on its website.
"Spread the Facts" airs on TVW at 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Doug Shadel, state director of AARP Washington, appears on "Spread the Facts" this week with Attorney General Bob Ferguson to discuss protections against fraud in the COVID-19 era.
Shadel says people have a lot of questions and are very anxious at the moment. He says scammers have swooped in fast to take people's money.
"Robo-dialers who are using COVID to sell everything from cleaning your vents -- you name it," he relates. "And it's unbelievable how quickly those scams cropped up."
The series' fourth episode on April 30t will cover social isolation.
Inslee says the Institute for Aging has a Friendship Line open 24 hours at 800-971-0016 for folks who are feeling lonely.
She also encourages older Washingtonians to reach out for assistance -- even if that means swallowing their pride.
"Stay home, stay in their own neighborhoods and ask for help with things like grocery shopping and pharmacy runs," she urges. "Ask somebody who's, frankly, younger to do those things for them, and for young people to offer that help to their neighbors and relatives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.