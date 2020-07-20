Meet Walter! He is a 7-year-old, 75#, Yellow Labrador Retriever mix, who is available 07/23/2020. Walter is a loving mellow dude who is super easy going! He loves to be outside, enjoys playing in the yard, likes water, walks, and riding in the car. He would do best in an adult only home, or one with teens 13+ that are kind and dog savvy. Walter is dog particular, would need proper introduction, and previously lived with a lab mix female. He sits for treats, enjoys quiet moments, and is a volunteer favorite. Walter is a great companion dog!
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
