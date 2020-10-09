On October 2, 2020, the Mason County Sheriffs Office (MCSO) received a call of a body found off of U.S. Forest Service Road 24, near the intersection with Hwy 119, in the Lake Cushman area. The body was that of an adult white female. It was apparent from the evidence at the scene that this was a homicide. An autopsy was completed on October 5th, 2020. We were able to identify the victim as Rachell Rene Roberts. She was assaulted and the Medical Examiner found signs of suffocation.
Over the past week, members of the MCSO, WSP and the FBI have been diligently investigating this homicide. The investigation to this point has provided evidence which led to the MCSO requesting two arrest warrants for Murder and Kidnapping for;
1) Mathew Collett, white male, 37 yoa, 5'09", 180, blue eyes, and bald
2) Kylie Kadeen Craig, white female, 28 yoa, 5'03', 180, brown eyes and brownish/blond hair
Associated Vehicle: WA/BTX1364, 2013Hyundia Elantra, RED
The Mason County Sheriffs Office is asking for the assistance from the public with locating these two suspects.
DO NOT CONFRONT THESE SUSPECTS. THEY ARE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.
If you have any information on their location please contact your local 911, Crime Stoppers of South Sound 800-222-TIPS (8477), the Mason County Sheriffs Office at 360-427-9670 x 313; or email Detective Mercado at amercado@co.mason.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.