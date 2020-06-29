OLYMPIA, Wash. – June 26, 2020 – In accordance with Governor’s Directive 20-08 regarding furloughs and general wage increases, the Department of Revenue will be closed one day each week through most of July.
Revenue will be closed on the following dates: July 2, 10, 17, and 24, 2020. These dates are in addition to the July 3 Independence Day closure. Revenue’s online services continue to be available at dor.wa.gov.
These closures are part of a statewide effort to mitigate the financial impact to the state General Fund as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jay Inslee recently mandated more than 40,000 state employees take one unpaid furlough day per week through July 25.
For questions or online services, visit us at dor.wa.gov.
