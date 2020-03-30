Lifeline is the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC's) program to make communications services accessible to low-income consumers. Lifeline provides subscribers a discount on monthly telephone service, broadband Internet access service, or voice-broadband bundled service purchased from participating providers.
Lifeline is available to eligible, low-income consumers in every state, commonwealth, territory, and on Tribal lands. The Lifeline program is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). USAC is responsible for data collection and maintenance, support calculation, disbursements, and assisting consumers with Lifeline eligibility and enrollment for the program.
The following Lifeline service providers are active in Washington:
- Access wireless
- Assurance wireless
- Budget mobile
- enTouch wireless
- Life wireless
- Safelink wireless
- Yourtel wireless
How do people apply for the lifeline?
Federal regulations (47 CFR Part 54, sec. 54.400) allow one Lifeline subsidy per household. This means that client must choose whether they want the subsidy applied to a landline or cell phone.
Landline
- Contact your local landline phone service provider and request a Lifeline Application. If you are eligibility, the local phone company will apply Lifeline subsidy to your phone bill.
Cell phone
- You must apply with a Lifeline cell phone provider in Washington. After you complete your phone company’s application for Lifeline services, you will receive a cell phone by mail if you are eligible.
