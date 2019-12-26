SEATTLE (AP) - The Washington state Department of Licensing says December car-tab renewal notices were sent to vehicle owners five to six weeks late due to a new tax initiative. The Seattle Times reports the I-976 tax measure that passed in November caused December renewal notices to be sent late while the state waited for possible court intervention. Officials say some drivers might receive their bills after the December date by which the tabs should be affixed to rear license plates. The Washington State Patrol says troopers have been briefed on the licensing delay and will use appropriate discretion with outdated tabs.
