TUMWATER – As Washington joins the nation in celebrating Corrections Officers and Employees week (at Twitter) this week, the Department of Corrections (DOC) is proud to announce the winners of its Annual Agency Awards. The awards recognize employees for their continuous, outstanding work to improve public safety by positively changing lives as demonstrated by their accomplishments throughout the previous year.
“These award recipients serve as role models for their dedication and service to the department,” said Secretary Stephen Sinclair. “It’s a pleasure to be able to recognize our employees who go above and beyond to keep our communities and facilities safe.”
In total, 169 employees received agency awards out of a pool of 930 nominations.
Due to the governor’s Stay home – Stay healthy order (pdf) in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the department has postponed its regular Agency Awards ceremony normally held in April. Corrections plans to recognize employees in a formal ceremony at a later date.
The following Corrections employees received awards:
Petrine Marciniak Inspirational Award
Mitchell L. Bolden, Corrections Specialist, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
Leslie A. Bykerk, Corrections/Custody Officer, Clallam Bay Corrections Center
Bradly D. Carstensen, Corrections/Custody Officer, Olympic Corrections Center
Jacquelyn Dale, Office Assistant, Maple Lane Prisons Division
Equitable and Inclusive Workplace
- Marjorie E. Garza, Community Corrections Officer, Spokane COPS East Cent. Unit
- Ann M. Giersdorf, Classification Counselor, Washington Corrections Center
- Robert M. Jackson, Associate Superintendent, Washington State Penitentiary
Leadership
- Justin R. Gudvangen, Registered Nurse, Airway Heights Corrections Center
- Ronald E. Haynes, Superintendent, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Richard B. Hendricks, Community Corrections Supervisor, Pierce County Court Unit
- Scott A. Speer, Correctional Program Manager, Olympic Corrections Center
- Ronald A. Thompson, Correctional Captain, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center
Valor
- Dennis D. Dahne, Corrections Specialist, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Craig A. Danielson, Community Corrections Officer, Okanogan Office
- Parmvir S. Gill, Community Corrections Officer, Southeast Seattle Office
- Andrew E. Liebl, Community Corrections Supervisor, Bellevue Office
- Shane M. Ransone, Community Corrections Officer, Southeast Seattle Office
Community Corrections Officer of the Year
- Jeffrey C. Hawkins, Community Corrections Officer, Spokane Community Oriented Policing Shop (COPS)
- Lucas D. Bighouse, Community Corrections Officer, Wenatchee Office
- Geoffrey D. Shufelt, Community Corrections Officer, Olympia Office
- Anthony M. Branchini, Community Corrections Officer, Pierce CO Special Needs Unit
- Janelle L. Jones, Community Corrections Officer, Kent Field Unit
- Robb M. Roble, Community Corrections Officer, Bellingham Office
- Jennifer R. Kallio, Community Corrections Officer, Vancouver Unit 1
Correctional Officer of the Year
- Hugo Fernandez Cadena, Corrections/Custody Officer, Airway Heights Corrections Center
- Laura A. Mabrey, Corrections/Custody Officer, Clallam Bay Corrections Center
- Matthew J. Knight, Corrections/Custody Officer, Cedar Creek Corrections Center
- Carlos F. Sabala, Corrections/Custody Officer, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center
- Taylor A. Bergstrom, Corrections/Custody Officer, Larch Corrections Center
- Ebrima B. Ceesay, Corrections/Custody Officer, Monroe Correctional Complex-Washington State Reformatory
- Cheryl A. Woodring, Corrections/Custody Officer, Mission Creek Corrections Center for Women
- Richard Schultz, Corrections/Custody Officer, Olympic Corrections Center
- Timothy L. Sayre, Corrections/Custody Officer, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Dustin W. Pietroski, Corrections/Custody Officer, Washington Corrections Center
- Brian F. Tainatongo, Corrections/Custody Officer, Washington Corrections Center for Women
- Jolene L. Rorden, Maintenance Mechanic, Washington State Penitentiary
Outstanding Performer
- Gelinda L. Amell, Community Corrections Program Manager, West Vancouver Special Needs Unit
- Ricardo Cruz-Medrano, Corrections/Custody Officer, Monroe Correctional Complex-Washington State Reformatory
- Victoria R. Gamroth, Corrections Specialist, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Daniel E. Hollibaugh, Lieutenant, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center
- James W. 'Jim' Jolly, Correctional Unit Supervisor, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Sara A. Kaylor, Office Assistant, Washington Corrections Center
- Charles C. Korus, Jr., Classification Counselor, Washington Corrections Center
- Shari A. Martinez, Warehouse Operator, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Yvy H. Nyhammer, Fiscal Analyst, Administrative Operations Division/Business Services, Headquarters
- James B. Santella, Facilities Senior Planner, Administrative Operations Division/Capital Planning & Development, Headquarters
- Lawrence P. 'Larry' Smolinsky, Electrician Supervisor, Washington Corrections Center
- Craig S. Stockford, Lieutenant, Washington Corrections Center
- Marc D. Thomas, Corrections Specialist, Olympic Corrections Center
Community Partnership
- Kimberly A. Beckham, Corrections Specialist, Graduated Reentry Unit – Tacoma
- Nanette L. Borders, Community Corrections Officer, Pierce County Resource Unit/Tacoma Community Justice Center
- Lisa F. Lindquist, Community Corrections Officer, Colville Office
- Kelly M. Peterson, Corrections Specialist, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Jeffrey H. Sanders, Corrections Specialist, Washington Corrections Center
- Lara B. Strick, Physician, Health Services, Headquarters
- Dawn M. Taylor, Corrections Specialist, Prisons Division, Headquarters
Classification Counselor of the Year
- Andrea I. 'Andi' Wilkerson, Classification Counselor, Prison Command A: Washington State Penitentiary
- Andrew J. Parnell, Classification Counselor, Prison Command B: Mission Creek Corrections Center for Women
- Mikiya J. Stowe, Classification Counselor, Prison Command C: Coyote Ridge Corrections Center
Excellence in Service
- Kaela L. Chong, Corrections Specialist, Monroe Correctional Complex-Twin Rivers Unit
- Tom R. Georg, Assistant Comptroller, Administrative Operations Division/Business Services, Headquarters
- Joshua M. Greene, Investigator, Airway Heights Corrections Center
- Karie L. Rainer, Mental Health Director, Health Services, Headquarters
- Michelle E. Klepps, Correctional Unit Supervisor, Olympic Corrections Center
- Vake H. Mafi, Recreation/Athletics Specialist, Olympic Corrections Center
- Kendra R. Mullins, Secretary Lead, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center
- John A. Poore, Community Corrections Officer, Puyallup Rainier Unit
- Erin Proctor, Correctional Industries Manager, Washington State Penitentiary
- Michael A. Slack, Staff Psychologist, Human Resources
- Dan L. Van Ogle, Associate Superintendent, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Mae Wheelwright, Human Resource Manager, Washington Corrections Center
Innovation Award
- David A. Fadden, Maintenance Mechanic, Monroe Correctional Complex-Washington State Reformatory
- Isaiah K. Garrison, Community Corrections Officer, Pierce County Gang Unit
- Darlene D. Gomez, Correctional Records Supervisor, Office of the Deputy Secretary/Statewide Records
- Amanda A. Kersey, Health Services Manager, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Charles W. Jr. Shoop, Maintenance Mechanic, Monroe Correctional Complex–Washington State Reformatory
Team Excellence – Department Incident Management Team
- Landon W. Adams, Correctional Unit Supervisor, Washington State Penitentiary
- Michael R. Bates, Corrections/Custody Officer, Washington State Penitentiary
- Susan M. Biller, Administrative Assistant, Monroe Correctional Complex–Washington State Reformatory
- Benjamin H. Boucher, Classification Counselor, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center
- Randi R. Burke, Community Corrections Supervisor, South East Pierce Field Unit
- Michelle R. Cardwell, Secretary Supervisor, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Charles P. Casey, Lieutenant, Stafford Creek Corrections Center
- Candace L. Germeau, Investigator, Washington Corrections Center
- George G. Gilbert, Investigator, Monroe Correctional Complex–Washington State Reformatory
- Charlotte K. Headley, Program Manager Security Operations, Prisons Division, Headquarters
- Timothy W. Hull, Corrections/Custody Officer, Olympic Corrections Center
- Susan L. Jordan, Corrections/Custody Officer, Washington Corrections Center for Women
- James R. Key, Superintendent A, Airway Heights Corrections Center
- Jeffrey, A. Kinne, Investigator, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center
- Kathryn M. Lamb, Community Corrections Supervisor, Spokane Interstate Office
- Lori K. Lawson, Associate Superintendent, Clallam Bay Corrections Center
- Jeremy H. Long, Correctional Captain, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center
- Juline E. Martin, Corrections Specialist, Airway Heights Corrections Center
- Cynthia ‘Cindy’ McHie, Human Resource Consultant, Human Resources
- Greg K. Miller, Emergency Operations Manager, Prisons Division/Emergency Operations Unit, Headquarters
- Dennis B. Mossburg, Community Corrections Officer, Spokane Interstate
- Denise L. O’Hara, Corrections Specialist, Clallam Bay Corrections Center
- Michael R. Obenland, Superintendent A, Monroe Correctional Complex–Washington State Reformatory
- Tonya M. Pleines, Corrections Specialist, Olympic Corrections Center
- Michael A. Rainville, Correctional Unit Supervisor, Airway Heights Corrections Center
- Frank W. Rivera, Associate Superintendent, Airway Heights Corrections Center
- Jamison L. Roberts, Emergency Management Program Specialist, Prisons Division/Emergency Operations Unit, Headquarters
- Stephanie Roe, IT Management Analyst, Information Technology, Headquarters
- Justin J. Schlagel, Correctional Program Manager, Washington Corrections Center
- William T. Stockwell, Correctional Unit Supervisor, Airway Heights Corrections Center
- Arminda P. Svoboda, Correctional Captain, Washington Corrections Center
- Renee M. Swenson, Regional Business Manager, Administrative Operations Division/Business Services, Headquarters
- Kaci D. Thomas, Corrections Specialist, Clallam Bay Corrections Center
- Marc D. Thomas, Corrections Specialist, Olympic Corrections Center
- Douglas M. Vincent, Corrections Specialist, Washington Corrections Center
- Christopher J. Welch, Information Technology Specialist, Office of the Secretary/Engagement & Outreach, Headquarters
- Jose R. Zuniga, Electronic Security Systems Manager, Prisons Division/Emergency Operations Unit, Headquarters
Team Excellence – Strength in Families – Responsible Fatherhood Opportunities for Reentry & Mobility (ReFORM)
- Sarah M. ‘Maurya’ Ayala, Management Analyst, Administrative Operations Division, Headquarters
- Lisa L. Battson, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, Headquarters
- Georgie M. Brown, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, Rochester
- Tamara M. Bull, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, West Vancouver
- Amy L. Czerwinski, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, Headquarters
- Elaine M. ‘Missy’ Farr, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, Headquarters
- Darin S. Goff, Project Manager Administration for Children and Families, Reentry Division, Headquarters
- Mary K. ‘Kathy’ Gundlach, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division/Longview Work Release
- Ryan D. Hogan, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, Vancouver
- Tera N. McElravy, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, Rochester
- Susan L. Sundahl, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, Rochester
- Michele L. Thrush, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division, Rochester
- Laura S. Wilson, Corrections Specialist, Reentry Division/Longview Work Release
Team Excellence – Warrants Unit, Office of the Deputy Secretary, Headquarters
- Zachary J. Adam, Correctional Records Technician
- Laura D. Blakely, Correctional Records Technician
- Nataly Carriker, Correctional Records Technician
- Shannon L. Gill, Correctional Records Technician
- Kimberly L. Gutholm, Correctional Records Technician Lead
- Shannon L. Hicks, Correctional Records Technician
- Shaynna A. Humphrey, Correctional Records Supervisor
- Ashley LeSergent, Correctional Records Technician
- Donna L. Lontz, Correctional Records Technician
- Thomas C. Lovell, Correctional Records Technician
- Preston D. Reece, Correctional Records Technician
- Sanders Wanell, Correctional Records Technician
- Michael J. Sieg, Correctional Records Technician
- Colin Swanson, Correctional Records Technician
- Russell M. Wood, Correctional Records Technician
Team Excellence – West Seattle Field Office
- Dae'Janae L. Anderson, Community Corrections Officer
- Stacy L. Cabuco, Secretary Lead
- Malachi E. Dunbar, Community Corrections Officer
- Anne E. Hudson, Community Corrections Officer
- Timothy R. Janson, Community Corrections Officer
- Todd D. Johnson, Community Corrections Supervisor
- Samantha M. Kerwin, Community Corrections Officer
- Alan Lucas, Community Corrections Officer
- Adam C. Melchiors, Community Corrections Officer
- Donald J. Neyhart, Community Corrections Officer
- Nolan Shilling, Community Corrections Officer
- Lisa M. Smith, Office Assistant
- Justin M. Stevens, Community Corrections Officer
- Olivia M. Timothy, Community Corrections Officer
Team Excellence – Washington State Penitentiary Health Services Unit
- Tiffanie M. Chaney, Registered Nurse
- Edith E. Escapule, Dental Assistant
- Michael T. Estes, Corrections/Custody Officer
- Karen E. Forss, Health Services Manager
- Renee E. Irwin-Suckow, Registered Nurse
- Wendy S. Koenig, Registered Nurse
- Adam B. Kolowinski, Corrections/Custody Officer
- Elia M. Martinez, Dental Assistant
- Jennifer L. Meyers, Physician Assistant Certified/Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Lead
- Deborah L. Pomraning, Registered Nurse
- Hugo J. Reyes, Physician Assistant Certified/ARNP Lead
- Roy L. Sherman, Registered Nurse
- John F. Smith, Medical Facility Director
- Carol V. Stockhausen, Dentist
- Brenda L. White, Dental Assistant
