Olympia - The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) wants residents to be aware of the facts about internet fireworks sales. Under the following conditions, presale of consumer fireworks may occur online:
· The fireworks may only be delivered to the consumer at a licensed and permitted fireworks stand during the legally authorized time periods.
· The fireworks for sale are legally allowed to be purchased in Washington and the sale, possession, and discharge is allowed in the jurisdiction where the sale is occurring.
· All advertisements for the sale of fireworks will contain the license number and expiration date of the licensee.
· The purchase or receipt of fireworks must be through a Washington licensed fireworks retailer or wholesaler.
Fireworks cannot be legally purchased over the internet and shipped to a private residence or picked up anywhere other than a license and permitted fireworks stand.
For more information about the sale and use of fireworks in your area contact your local fire authority or the SFMO at (360) 596-3929 or visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.
