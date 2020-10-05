OLYMPIA – Sept. 29, 2020 – The Washington State Parks 2021 wall calendar makes a great holiday gift and is now available for purchase.
The 2021 State Parks calendar features brilliant color photos representing some of the park system’s premier and unique features. Many photographs capture spectacular park views, including:
- A gorgeous view of Canoe and Deception Pass bridges.
- An unusual wintry scene from Ocean City State Park.
- The grandeur of Palouse Falls State Park.
- A view of Hope Island (Skagit County) from Kukutali Preserve.
- Mist rising from the Spokane River at Bowl and Pitcher.
The 2021 featured calendar photographs were taken by Gary Skiff, Eva Schmidt, Jeff Nett, Tanya Thomas, Vi Tang, Vince Streano, Anita Elder, Santosh Jodh, Frederick Huston, Kris L. Cox and Rogue Heart Media. Some of the photos selected had been submitted to the Washington State Parks Foundation as part of its ongoing photo contest.
The calendar measures 13 inches by 9 inches when closed and opens to a vertical format measuring 13 inches by 18 inches. The calendar sells for $21.50 plus tax for the first calendar, with discounts for additional calendars ordered. To purchase, visit myprint.wa.gov and enter “calendar” in the search area. A link to order the calendar also is available on the State Parks website.
Orders must be made by Dec. 16, for delivery by Christmas.
