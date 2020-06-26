Olympia --- Washington law enforcement agencies continue to focus on education and engagement regarding state orders related to the coronavirus crisis. The statewide face covering order is a public health and safety measure. It is not a mandate for law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest violators but rather an evidence-based and safety-focused directive meant to slow the spread of a potentially deadly disease.
WSP will continue to communicate with and encourage all Washingtonians to make safety-focused decisions and follow all health-based directives from the Governor as well as state and local health officials.
Together, we will continue to address the very real public health threat of COVID 19, as we also work to safely reopen our economic, social and civic systems. We trust our residents, businesses, elected leaders, health officials, and each other to do what is necessary during this unique time of shared medical vulnerability and gradual return to social and economic normalcy.
