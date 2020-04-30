OLYMPIA — Washington Talking Book & Braille Library (WTBBL) will once again be participating in the online giving campaign, GiveBIG. The 48-hour long campaign designed to support Washington state nonprofit organizations will be held May 5 and 6 this year.
WTBBL hopes to reach a goal of raising $10,000 to help purchase a 3D printer for their Youth Services Program, launch a Teen Advisory program, and provide additional program support.
“Our goal at WTBBL is to provide an enriching experience for our patrons, build a sense of community, and provide equitable access to information and reading materials for those unable to read standard print,” said WTBBL Director Danielle Miller. “This year, we’re hoping to give back to our youth patrons by providing them with new resources that will enhance their educational experience and build collaboration and community in the Youth Services Program.”
WTBBL’s Youth Services Program provides books and materials in all formats for children of all ages. The Teen Advisory Board will be guided by young users of the library services and help foster their leadership skills.
Although the official days of giving are May 5 and 6, donors can start giving early now. To lend support, donors can go to the library’s page on the GiveBIG site.
Last year, WTBBL raised roughly $12,000 to go toward purchasing new equipment for the Braille Production Department. The department produces books written by local authors from the Pacific Northwest or books about the Pacific Northwest to add to its collection, increasing access for readers throughout the country.
WTBBL is a program of the Washington State Library, which is a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. The library provides services in person and by mail to any Washington resident unable to read standard print materials due to blindness, visual impairment, or physical (unable to hold a book or turn a page) or reading disability.
Due to current circumstances, WTBBL is limited to providing its resources online. Learn more about the library and the services they offer by visiting their website. For updates, follow them on Twitter (@_wtbbl_) or on Facebook.
Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
