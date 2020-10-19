(October 19, 2020) - Washington gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 stations. Gas prices in Washington are 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington is priced at $2.12/g today while the most expensive is $3.85/g, a difference of $1.73/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.12/g while the highest is $3.85/g, a difference of $1.73/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.15/g today. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 50.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Washington and the national average going back ten years:
October 19, 2019: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
October 19, 2018: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
October 19, 2017: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
October 19, 2016: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)
October 19, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
October 19, 2014: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)
October 19, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)
October 19, 2012: $4.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)
October 19, 2011: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
October 19, 2010: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $2.76/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.
Seattle- $2.92/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.
Yakima- $2.64/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.
"Gas prices have continued to remain subdued in large part due to the stalemate in Washington that's holding back another round of stimulus for Americans, which could boost the economy and oil demand and help Americans get back to work," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Absent some resolve from lawmakers to boost the economy, we're likely in store for another week of sideways price movements, keeping average gas prices near current levels for the fourth straight month. We may continue to see us stuck in this territory until there's meaningful change in our COVID-19 outlook."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
SOURCE GasBuddy
