(September 21, 2020) - Washington gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 stations. Gas prices in Washington are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 35.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington is priced at $2.15/g today while the most expensive is $3.85/g, a difference of $1.70/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.15/g while the highest is $3.85/g, a difference of $1.70/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Washington and the national average going back ten years:
September 21, 2019: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
September 21, 2018: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 21, 2017: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
September 21, 2016: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 21, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
September 21, 2014: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
September 21, 2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
September 21, 2012: $4.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)
September 21, 2011: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
September 21, 2010: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $2.78/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.
Seattle- $2.96/g, unchanged from last week's $2.96/g.
Yakima- $2.69/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72/g.
"Gas prices have tip-toed lower with seasonal factors the primary driver, though with hurricane season continuing to be very active, sporadic shutdowns of oil rigs in the Gulf is leading to volatility in the price of oil, which may become a factor in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With oil's rally back to $41 per barrel last week, the downturn in the national average may be put on pause for a couple of weeks, but we remain very likely to eventually continue to downward momentum into the heart of autumn. For now, we remain at the lowest prices seasonally since 2004 in most states, and largely, motorists can expect that to continue."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.