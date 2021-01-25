(January 25, 2021) - Washington gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.74/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 stations. Gas prices in Washington are 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 29.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington is priced at $2.14/g today while the most expensive is $3.21/g, a difference of $1.07/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.14/g while the highest is $3.21/g, a difference of $1.07/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40/g today. The national average is up 14.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Washington and the national average going back ten years:
January 25, 2020: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
January 25, 2019: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
January 25, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
January 25, 2017: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
January 25, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)
January 25, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)
January 25, 2014: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
January 25, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
January 25, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
January 25, 2011: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $2.87/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.
Seattle- $2.97/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95/g.
Yakima- $2.65/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.60/g.
"Finally, after several weeks of sharply rising gas prices, the pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are now largely caught up to oil's increases as of late," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While the national average remains at its highest level since the pandemic, increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum. When it comes to demand, Pay with GasBuddy data showed last week's gasoline demand at its highest level since November, another bullish factor as the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.