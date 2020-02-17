(February 17, 2020) - Washington gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.00/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 stations. Gas prices in Washington are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington is priced at $2.48/g today while the most expensive is $3.80/g, a difference of $1.32/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.48/g while the highest is $3.80/g, a difference of $1.32/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $100.60/g, a difference of $98.89/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43/g today. The national average is down 12.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Washington and the national average going back ten years:
February 17, 2019: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
February 17, 2018: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
February 17, 2017: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
February 17, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)
February 17, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
February 17, 2014: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)
February 17, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)
February 17, 2012: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
February 17, 2011: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)
February 17, 2010: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $3.08/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.
Seattle- $3.24/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27/g.
Yakima- $2.99/g, up 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g.
"Oil prices rebounded last week on word that OPEC members were closely considering cutting global oil production for several months to offset the decline in demand due to the coronavirus, pushing the national average marginally higher versus a week ago," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While it's possible average gasoline prices will remain within arm's reach of recent lows, unless there's renewed or new concerns with the spread of the coronavirus, we may have seen the deepest discounted prices behind us, with some chance we'll hold close to the lows before the seasonal rally begins in earnest. It wouldn't be a bad time to fill up to hedge the chances of prices rising in the coming days."
