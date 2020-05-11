(May 11, 2020) - Washington gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 stations. Gas prices in Washington are 18.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 119.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington is priced at $1.55/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of $1.54/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.55/g while the highest is $3.09/g, a difference of $1.54/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.83/g today. The national average is down 1.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 102.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Washington and the national average going back ten years:
May 11, 2019: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
May 11, 2018: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
May 11, 2017: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
May 11, 2016: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
May 11, 2015: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
May 11, 2014: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
May 11, 2013: $3.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
May 11, 2012: $4.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)
May 11, 2011: $4.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.97/g)
May 11, 2010: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $2.46/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.43/g.
Seattle- $2.67/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69/g.
Yakima- $2.26/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.19/g.
"Gasoline demand continues rebound across the U.S. as more states re-open, with a week on week rise of nearly 5%, according to data from GasBuddy's free payments card. The boost in demand has led oil and gasoline prices to rally, and as long as states continue to loosen restrictions, it'll mean more motorists on the roads and filling their tank," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Most states saw prices rise last week, but yet again Great Lakes states, which were the largest beneficiaries of ultra-low prices, saw the most pain as retail gasoline prices fall back into their normal territory against the national average. For now, the continued recovery in gas prices will nearly completely depend on improvement in the coronavirus situation, as so long as refineries boost production again as demand continues to rise again."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
