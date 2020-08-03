(August 3, 2020) - Washington gas prices have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 stations. Gas prices in Washington are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 45.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington is priced at $2.15/g today while the most expensive is $3.85/g, a difference of $1.70/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.15/g while the highest is $3.85/g, a difference of $1.70/g.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 53.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Washington and the national average going back ten years:
August 3, 2019: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
August 3, 2018: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
August 3, 2017: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
August 3, 2016: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
August 3, 2015: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
August 3, 2014: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
August 3, 2013: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)
August 3, 2012: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
August 3, 2011: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
August 3, 2010: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $2.79/g, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.
Seattle- $2.93/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.91/g.
Yakima- $2.69/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.67/g.
"Impressively and for a fifth straight week, average gas prices have remained quiet, with prices fluctuating less than a a few cents per gallon over the last month. While it's been a bit of a bore, it's certainly still to motorists advantage as prices remain at their lowest seasonally in well over a decade," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand looks to be trending higher, but just barely, which could eventually end the stable gas prices. For now, heading into the last few weeks of summer, I don't think we'll see the national average eclipse $2.25 per gallon, so if you're making plans for Labor Day, that will mean just about everyone is in the $2 per gallon range, with the exception of California and Hawaii. It won't be a bad time if you're choosing to hit the road, as over a dozen states still have average gas prices under $2 per gallon."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
SOURCE GasBuddy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.